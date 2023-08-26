Alek Thomas vs. Reds Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 26
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 8:24 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Alek Thomas (.367 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Fernando Cruz and the Cincinnati Reds at Chase Field, Saturday at 8:10 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-5 with an RBI) against the Reds.
Alek Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Saturday, August 26, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Reds Starter: Fernando Cruz
- TV Channel: ARID
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Explore More About This Game
Alek Thomas At The Plate
- Thomas is hitting .246 with 14 doubles, four triples, seven home runs and 14 walks.
- In 44 of 84 games this year (52.4%) Thomas has picked up a hit, and in 17 of those games he had more than one (20.2%).
- Looking at the 84 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in seven of them (8.3%), and in 2.4% of his trips to the plate.
- Thomas has driven in a run in 21 games this year (25.0%), including three games with more than one RBI (3.6%).
- He has scored in 31 of 84 games this year, and more than once 8 times.
Alek Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|40
|GP
|44
|.283
|AVG
|.216
|.328
|OBP
|.256
|.475
|SLG
|.351
|13
|XBH
|12
|3
|HR
|4
|14
|RBI
|10
|26/7
|K/BB
|39/7
|2
|SB
|5
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The Reds pitching staff is 19th in the league with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Reds have a 4.76 team ERA that ranks 25th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Reds pitchers combine to allow the fourth-most home runs in baseball (181 total, 1.4 per game).
- Cruz starts for the first time this season for the Reds.
- The 33-year-old right-hander has 46 appearances in relief this season.
- In 46 games this season, he has a 4.30 ERA and 12.7 strikeouts per nine innings, while opponents are batting .212 against him.
