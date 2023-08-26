The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Alek Thomas (.367 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Fernando Cruz and the Cincinnati Reds at Chase Field, Saturday at 8:10 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-5 with an RBI) against the Reds.

Alek Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Saturday, August 26, 2023

Saturday, August 26, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Chase Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Reds Starter: Fernando Cruz

Fernando Cruz TV Channel: ARID

ARID Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Looking to place a prop bet on Alek Thomas? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Alek Thomas At The Plate

Thomas is hitting .246 with 14 doubles, four triples, seven home runs and 14 walks.

In 44 of 84 games this year (52.4%) Thomas has picked up a hit, and in 17 of those games he had more than one (20.2%).

Looking at the 84 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in seven of them (8.3%), and in 2.4% of his trips to the plate.

Thomas has driven in a run in 21 games this year (25.0%), including three games with more than one RBI (3.6%).

He has scored in 31 of 84 games this year, and more than once 8 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Alek Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 40 GP 44 .283 AVG .216 .328 OBP .256 .475 SLG .351 13 XBH 12 3 HR 4 14 RBI 10 26/7 K/BB 39/7 2 SB 5

Reds Pitching Rankings