Christian Walker vs. Reds Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 26
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 8:24 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Christian Walker (.400 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 53 points above season-long percentage), battle starter Fernando Cruz and the Cincinnati Reds at Chase Field, Saturday at 8:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Reds.
Christian Walker Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Saturday, August 26, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Reds Starter: Fernando Cruz
- TV Channel: ARID
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Christian Walker At The Plate
- Walker leads Arizona in total hits (126) this season while batting .270 with 62 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualifying batters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 45th, his on-base percentage ranks 36th, and he is 10th in the league in slugging.
- Walker has picked up a hit in 63.2% of his 125 games this year, with more than one hit in 28.0% of those games.
- He has gone deep in 20.0% of his games this season, and 5.3% of his trips to the plate.
- Walker has picked up an RBI in 40.8% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 15.2% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in 10 contests.
- He has scored in 57 of 125 games this season, and more than once 8 times.
Christian Walker Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|61
|GP
|63
|.271
|AVG
|.269
|.352
|OBP
|.343
|.538
|SLG
|.508
|32
|XBH
|30
|14
|HR
|14
|39
|RBI
|46
|51/26
|K/BB
|52/27
|3
|SB
|5
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Reds pitching staff ranks 19th in MLB.
- The Reds have a 4.76 team ERA that ranks 25th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Reds surrender the fourth-most home runs in baseball (181 total, 1.4 per game).
- Cruz will start for the Reds, his first this season.
- The 33-year-old righty came out of the bullpen in his last outing this season, one of 46 appearances so far.
- Opposing hitters have compiled a batting average of only .212 against him this season. He has a 4.30 ERA and 12.7 strikeouts per nine innings over his 46 appearances.
