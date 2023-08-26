The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Christian Walker (.400 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 53 points above season-long percentage), battle starter Fernando Cruz and the Cincinnati Reds at Chase Field, Saturday at 8:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Reds.

Christian Walker Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Saturday, August 26, 2023

Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

Stadium: Chase Field

Fernando Cruz TV Channel: ARID

ARID Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Discover More About This Game

Christian Walker At The Plate

Walker leads Arizona in total hits (126) this season while batting .270 with 62 extra-base hits.

Among the qualifying batters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 45th, his on-base percentage ranks 36th, and he is 10th in the league in slugging.

Walker has picked up a hit in 63.2% of his 125 games this year, with more than one hit in 28.0% of those games.

He has gone deep in 20.0% of his games this season, and 5.3% of his trips to the plate.

Walker has picked up an RBI in 40.8% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 15.2% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in 10 contests.

He has scored in 57 of 125 games this season, and more than once 8 times.

Christian Walker Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 61 GP 63 .271 AVG .269 .352 OBP .343 .538 SLG .508 32 XBH 30 14 HR 14 39 RBI 46 51/26 K/BB 52/27 3 SB 5

Reds Pitching Rankings