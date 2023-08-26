Saturday's contest between the Arizona Diamondbacks (68-61) and the Cincinnati Reds (67-63) at Chase Field has a good chance to be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 7-4, with the Diamondbacks taking home the win. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET on August 26.

The Diamondbacks will give the nod to Zach Davies (1-5) versus the Reds and Fernando Cruz (0-1).

Diamondbacks vs. Reds Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, August 26, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona

Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona How to Watch on TV: ARID

Diamondbacks vs. Reds Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Diamondbacks 6, Reds 5.

Total Prediction for Diamondbacks vs. Reds

Total Prediction: Over 9.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Diamondbacks Performance Insights

The Diamondbacks have played as the favorite five times over their past 10 games and won each of those contests.

Arizona and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times in its last 10 games with a total.

Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Diamondbacks' last 10 games.

The Diamondbacks have entered the game as favorites 54 times this season and won 34, or 63%, of those games.

Arizona has entered 41 games this season favored by -130 or more and is 27-14 in those contests.

The implied probability of a win from the Diamondbacks, based on the moneyline, is 56.5%.

Arizona has scored 610 runs this season, which ranks 10th in MLB.

The Diamondbacks have a 4.59 team ERA that ranks 22nd across all league pitching staffs.

Diamondbacks Schedule