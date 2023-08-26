Zach Davies gets the start for the Arizona Diamondbacks on Saturday against Spencer Steer and the Cincinnati Reds. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET at Chase Field.

Bookmakers list the Diamondbacks as -145 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Reds +120 moneyline odds to win. The contest's over/under has been set at 9 runs.

Rep your team with officially licensed Diamondbacks gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Diamondbacks vs. Reds Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, August 26, 2023

Saturday, August 26, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: ARID

ARID Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Chase Field Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Diamondbacks -145 +120 9 -105 -115 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Diamondbacks Recent Betting Performance

The Diamondbacks have played as the favorite in five of their past 10 games and won each of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, the Diamondbacks and their opponents are 6-4-0 in their last 10 games with a total.

Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Diamondbacks' last 10 games.

Explore More About This Game

Diamondbacks Betting Records & Stats

The Diamondbacks have gone 34-20 in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 63% of those games).

Arizona has gone 21-12 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -145 or shorter (63.6% winning percentage).

The Diamondbacks have an implied moneyline win probability of 59.2% in this contest.

Arizona has played in 129 games with over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 55 times (55-67-7).

The Diamondbacks have a 6-5-0 record ATS this season (covering 54.5% of the time).

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Diamondbacks Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 34-31 34-30 23-25 45-36 46-43 22-18

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.