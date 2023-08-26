A couple of hot hitters, Corbin Carroll and Spencer Steer, will be on display when the Arizona Diamondbacks play the Cincinnati Reds on Saturday at 8:10 PM ET, at Chase Field.

Diamondbacks vs. Reds Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, August 26, 2023

Saturday, August 26, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV Channel: ARID

ARID Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Discover More About This Game

Diamondbacks Batting & Pitching Performance

The Diamondbacks rank 20th in MLB action with 141 home runs. They average 1.1 per game.

Arizona ranks 11th in MLB with a .419 slugging percentage.

The Diamondbacks are 10th in the majors with a .255 batting average.

Arizona scores the 10th-most runs in baseball (610 total, 4.7 per game).

The Diamondbacks are 11th in baseball with a .325 on-base percentage.

The Diamondbacks strike out 7.7 times per game, the third-best average in baseball.

Arizona's pitching staff is 21st in MLB with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.

Arizona has the 22nd-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.59).

The Diamondbacks average baseball's 20th-ranked WHIP (1.330).

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher

Zach Davies (1-5) takes the mound for the Diamondbacks in his 13th start of the season. He's put together a 7.38 ERA in 57 1/3 innings pitched, with 46 strikeouts.

The righty last appeared on Tuesday, July 18 against the Atlanta Braves, when he tossed 3 2/3 innings, allowing nine earned runs while giving up eight hits.

Davies is trying to collect his third quality start of the year.

Davies is looking to secure his seventh start of five or more innings this year in this outing.

In one of his appearances this season he did not allow an earned run.

Diamondbacks Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Diamondbacks Starter Opponent Starter 8/19/2023 Padres W 8-1 Away Scott McGough Yu Darvish 8/21/2023 Rangers W 4-3 Home Joe Mantiply Jordan Montgomery 8/22/2023 Rangers W 6-3 Home Zac Gallen Jon Gray 8/24/2023 Reds W 3-2 Home Merrill Kelly Brandon Williamson 8/25/2023 Reds W 10-8 Home Brandon Pfaadt Hunter Greene 8/26/2023 Reds - Home Zach Davies Fernando Cruz 8/27/2023 Reds - Home Slade Cecconi Graham Ashcraft 8/28/2023 Dodgers - Away Zac Gallen Bobby Miller 8/29/2023 Dodgers - Away Merrill Kelly Clayton Kershaw 8/30/2023 Dodgers - Away Brandon Pfaadt Lance Lynn 9/1/2023 Orioles - Home Zach Davies Cole Irvin

