On Saturday, August 26, Corbin Carroll's Arizona Diamondbacks (68-61) host Spencer Steer's Cincinnati Reds (67-63) at Chase Field. The first pitch will be thrown at 8:10 PM ET.

The Diamondbacks are favored in this one, at -130, while the underdog Reds have +105 odds to upset. A 9.5-run over/under is set for this matchup.

Diamondbacks vs. Reds Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, August 26, 2023

Saturday, August 26, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: ARID

ARID Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Chase Field Probable Pitchers: Zach Davies - ARI (1-5, 7.38 ERA) vs Fernando Cruz - CIN (0-1, 4.30 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Diamondbacks vs. Reds Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.

Looking to bet on the Diamondbacks versus Reds game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet, such as the Diamondbacks (-130) in this matchup, means that you think the Diamondbacks will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10, you'd get $17.69 back.

There are lots of other ways to play, too. You can wager on player props (will Christian Walker get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. For more details on the many ways you can wager, check out the BetMGM app and website.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Read More About This Game

Diamondbacks vs. Reds Betting Trends and Insights

The Diamondbacks have been favorites in 54 games this season and won 34 (63%) of those contests.

The Diamondbacks have gone 27-14 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -130 or shorter (65.9% winning percentage).

Arizona has a 56.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Diamondbacks won each of the five games they played as a moneyline favorite over their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, Arizona and its opponents combined to go over the run total six times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Reds have been victorious in 43, or 47.8%, of the 90 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The Reds have a mark of 34-39 in contests where sportsbooks favor them by +105 or worse on the moneyline.

The Reds have played as underdogs in seven of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Cincinnati and its opponents are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Diamondbacks vs. Reds Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Tommy Pham 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+170) Ketel Marte 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+140) Lourdes Gurriel Jr. 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+150) Corbin Carroll 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+175) Christian Walker 0.5 (-189) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+140)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Diamondbacks Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +10000 17th 4th Win NL West +20000 - 3rd

Think the Diamondbacks can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Arizona and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.