Corbin Carroll and Spencer Steer are two of the players with prop bets for the taking when the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Cincinnati Reds play at Chase Field on Saturday (at 8:10 PM ET).

Diamondbacks vs. Reds Game Info

When: Saturday, August 26, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Saturday, August 26, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona

Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona How to Watch on TV: ARID

Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

MLB Props Today: Arizona Diamondbacks

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Carroll Stats

Carroll has 24 doubles, six triples, 22 home runs, 49 walks and 63 RBI (123 total hits). He's also stolen 38 bases.

He has a slash line of .278/.360/.509 so far this season.

Carroll Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Reds Aug. 25 0-for-2 1 0 0 0 1 vs. Reds Aug. 24 2-for-4 1 1 2 5 0 vs. Rangers Aug. 22 2-for-3 1 0 1 2 1 vs. Rangers Aug. 21 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0 at Padres Aug. 19 3-for-4 1 0 1 3 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Walker Stats

Christian Walker has recorded 126 hits with 34 doubles, 28 home runs and 53 walks. He has driven in 85 runs with eight stolen bases.

He has a .270/.347/.522 slash line so far this year.

Walker Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Reds Aug. 25 1-for-3 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Reds Aug. 24 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Rangers Aug. 22 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Rangers Aug. 21 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Padres Aug. 19 3-for-4 2 0 1 3 0

MLB Props Today: Cincinnati Reds

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Steer Stats

Steer has 125 hits with 29 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs, 54 walks and 70 RBI. He's also stolen 11 bases.

He has a .271/.355/.459 slash line on the year.

Steer Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Diamondbacks Aug. 25 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 at Diamondbacks Aug. 24 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Angels Aug. 23 1-for-3 0 0 1 1 0 at Angels Aug. 23 3-for-4 0 0 2 3 0 at Angels Aug. 22 1-for-3 0 0 1 2 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Friedl Stats

TJ Friedl has 19 doubles, five triples, 11 home runs, 31 walks and 47 RBI (106 total hits). He has stolen 22 bases.

He has a .275/.340/.436 slash line so far this season.

Friedl Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Diamondbacks Aug. 25 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 at Diamondbacks Aug. 24 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Angels Aug. 23 3-for-4 1 0 0 5 1 at Angels Aug. 23 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 at Angels Aug. 22 2-for-5 1 0 0 3 0

