Nick Martini leads the Cincinnati Reds (67-63) into a matchup against the Arizona Diamondbacks (68-61), after his two-homer outing in a 10-8 defeat to the Diamondbacks, beginning at 8:10 PM ET on Saturday.

The probable pitchers are Zach Davies (1-5) for the Diamondbacks and Fernando Cruz (0-1) for the Reds.

Diamondbacks vs. Reds Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, August 26, 2023

Time: 8:10 PM ET

TV: ARID

Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Venue: Chase Field

Probable Pitchers: Davies - ARI (1-5, 7.38 ERA) vs Cruz - CIN (0-1, 4.30 ERA)

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Zach Davies

The Diamondbacks will hand the ball to Davies (1-5) for his 13th start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Tuesday, July 18, when he threw 3 2/3 innings against the Atlanta Braves, giving up nine earned runs.

The 30-year-old has pitched in 12 games this season with an ERA of 7.38, a 1.7 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.622.

In 12 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in two of them.

In 12 starts, Davies has pitched through or past the fifth inning six times. He has a season average of 4.8 frames per outing.

He has finished one appearance without allowing an earned run in 12 chances this season.

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Fernando Cruz

Cruz will start for the Reds, his first of the season.

The 33-year-old righty pitched in relief in his most recent outing this season, one of 46 appearances so far.

Opposing hitters have compiled a batting average of just .212 against him this season. He has a 4.30 ERA and 12.7 strikeouts per nine innings over his 46 games.

Fernando Cruz vs. Diamondbacks

The Diamondbacks have scored 610 total runs this season, making them MLB's 10th-ranked scoring offense so far this season. As a team they have a .255 batting average while hitting 141 home runs (20th in the league).

