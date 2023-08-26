Gabriel Moreno vs. Reds Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 26
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 8:25 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Saturday, Gabriel Moreno (batting .378 in his past 10 games) and the Arizona Diamondbacks play the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Fernando Cruz. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a triple and an RBI) in his last appearance against the Reds.
Gabriel Moreno Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Saturday, August 26, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Reds Starter: Fernando Cruz
- TV Channel: ARID
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Gabriel Moreno At The Plate
- Moreno has 13 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 17 walks while batting .286.
- Moreno has gotten a hit in 47 of 79 games this season (59.5%), with more than one hit on 23 occasions (29.1%).
- Looking at the 79 games he has played this season, he's homered in five of them (6.3%), and in 1.8% of his trips to the plate.
- Moreno has had at least one RBI in 34.2% of his games this season (27 of 79), with more than one RBI five times (6.3%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 21 games this season, with multiple runs three times.
Gabriel Moreno Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|43
|GP
|36
|.318
|AVG
|.252
|.359
|OBP
|.292
|.379
|SLG
|.425
|7
|XBH
|12
|0
|HR
|5
|14
|RBI
|23
|28/10
|K/BB
|29/7
|3
|SB
|1
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Reds has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 19th in the league.
- The Reds have a 4.76 team ERA that ranks 25th across all league pitching staffs.
- Reds pitchers combine to surrender 181 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (fourth-most in baseball).
- Cruz will start for the Reds, his first of the season.
- The 33-year-old righty came out of the bullpen in his most recent outing this season, one of 46 appearances so far.
- He has a 4.30 ERA and 12.7 strikeouts per nine innings while opponents are batting .212 against him over his 46 appearances this season.
