On Saturday, Gabriel Moreno (batting .378 in his past 10 games) and the Arizona Diamondbacks play the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Fernando Cruz. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a triple and an RBI) in his last appearance against the Reds.

Gabriel Moreno Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Saturday, August 26, 2023

Saturday, August 26, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Chase Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Reds Starter: Fernando Cruz

Fernando Cruz TV Channel: ARID

ARID Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Looking to place a prop bet on Gabriel Moreno? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Gabriel Moreno At The Plate

Moreno has 13 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 17 walks while batting .286.

Moreno has gotten a hit in 47 of 79 games this season (59.5%), with more than one hit on 23 occasions (29.1%).

Looking at the 79 games he has played this season, he's homered in five of them (6.3%), and in 1.8% of his trips to the plate.

Moreno has had at least one RBI in 34.2% of his games this season (27 of 79), with more than one RBI five times (6.3%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 21 games this season, with multiple runs three times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Gabriel Moreno Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 43 GP 36 .318 AVG .252 .359 OBP .292 .379 SLG .425 7 XBH 12 0 HR 5 14 RBI 23 28/10 K/BB 29/7 3 SB 1

Reds Pitching Rankings