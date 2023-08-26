Geraldo Perdomo vs. Reds Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 26
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 8:26 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Geraldo Perdomo -- with a slugging percentage of .520 in his past 10 games, including one home run -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the Cincinnati Reds, with Fernando Cruz on the hill, on August 26 at 8:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Reds.
Geraldo Perdomo Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Saturday, August 26, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Reds Starter: Fernando Cruz
- TV Channel: ARID
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Looking to place a prop bet on Geraldo Perdomo? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Geraldo Perdomo At The Plate
- Perdomo is hitting .270 with 19 doubles, three triples, six home runs and 51 walks.
- Perdomo has picked up a hit in 55.7% of his 106 games this season, with multiple hits in 24.5% of those games.
- He has hit a long ball in six games this season (5.7%), leaving the park in 1.5% of his chances at the plate.
- Perdomo has driven in a run in 29 games this season (27.4%), including eight games with more than one RBI (7.5%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 43.4% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 7.5%.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Geraldo Perdomo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|52
|GP
|51
|.242
|AVG
|.297
|.354
|OBP
|.391
|.385
|SLG
|.418
|15
|XBH
|13
|3
|HR
|3
|18
|RBI
|23
|35/27
|K/BB
|29/24
|9
|SB
|6
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The Reds pitching staff is 19th in the league with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Reds have a 4.76 team ERA that ranks 25th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Reds give up the fourth-most home runs in baseball (181 total, 1.4 per game).
- Cruz will make his first start of the season for the Reds.
- The 33-year-old right-hander has 46 appearances out of the bullpen this season.
- He has a 4.30 ERA and 12.7 strikeouts per nine innings while opponents are batting .212 against him over his 46 appearances this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.