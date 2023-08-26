The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Jace Peterson and his .429 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two extra-base hits but no homers), battle starter Fernando Cruz and the Cincinnati Reds at Chase Field, Saturday at 8:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he collected three RBI (going 2-for-4 with two triples) against the Reds.

Jace Peterson Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Saturday, August 26, 2023

Saturday, August 26, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Reds Starter: Fernando Cruz

Fernando Cruz TV Channel: ARID

ARID Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Jace Peterson At The Plate

Peterson is batting .218 with seven doubles, four triples, six home runs and 42 walks.

Peterson has reached base via a hit in 55 games this year (of 110 played), and had multiple hits in 12 of those games.

He has homered in 4.5% of his games in 2023 (five of 110), and 1.6% of his trips to the dish.

In 21 games this year (19.1%), Peterson has picked up an RBI, and in eight of those games (7.3%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 24.5% of his games this season (27 of 110), with two or more runs four times (3.6%).

Jace Peterson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 54 GP 54 .187 AVG .247 .295 OBP .332 .303 SLG .337 9 XBH 8 3 HR 3 17 RBI 17 44/24 K/BB 45/18 8 SB 5

Reds Pitching Rankings