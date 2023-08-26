Jace Peterson vs. Reds Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 26
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 8:25 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Jace Peterson and his .429 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two extra-base hits but no homers), battle starter Fernando Cruz and the Cincinnati Reds at Chase Field, Saturday at 8:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he collected three RBI (going 2-for-4 with two triples) against the Reds.
Jace Peterson Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Saturday, August 26, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Reds Starter: Fernando Cruz
- TV Channel: ARID
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Jace Peterson At The Plate
- Peterson is batting .218 with seven doubles, four triples, six home runs and 42 walks.
- Peterson has reached base via a hit in 55 games this year (of 110 played), and had multiple hits in 12 of those games.
- He has homered in 4.5% of his games in 2023 (five of 110), and 1.6% of his trips to the dish.
- In 21 games this year (19.1%), Peterson has picked up an RBI, and in eight of those games (7.3%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 24.5% of his games this season (27 of 110), with two or more runs four times (3.6%).
Jace Peterson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|54
|GP
|54
|.187
|AVG
|.247
|.295
|OBP
|.332
|.303
|SLG
|.337
|9
|XBH
|8
|3
|HR
|3
|17
|RBI
|17
|44/24
|K/BB
|45/18
|8
|SB
|5
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Reds has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 19th in MLB.
- The Reds have the 25th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.76).
- Reds pitchers combine to surrender 181 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (fourth-most in baseball).
- Cruz will take the mound to start for the Reds, his first this season.
- The 33-year-old righty has appeared in relief 46 times this season.
- In 46 games this season, he has a 4.30 ERA and 12.7 strikeouts per nine innings, while opponents are batting .212 against him.
