Jose Herrera is available when the Arizona Diamondbacks battle Fernando Cruz and the Cincinnati Reds at Chase Field Saturday at 8:10 PM ET.

He returns to action for the first time since August 19, when he went 0-for-3 against the Padres.

Jose Herrera Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

  • Game Day: Saturday, August 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Chase Field
  • Reds Starter: Fernando Cruz
  • TV Channel: ARID
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -111)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Jose Herrera At The Plate

  • Herrera is batting .214 with four doubles and 13 walks.
  • Herrera has picked up a hit in 38.2% of his 34 games this year, with at least two hits in 14.7% of them.
  • In 34 games played this season, he has not gone deep.
  • Herrera has driven in a run in six games this year (17.6%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • He has scored in 10 of 34 games (29.4%), including multiple runs twice.

Jose Herrera Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
16 GP 17
.167 AVG .262
.239 OBP .385
.167 SLG .357
0 XBH 4
0 HR 0
2 RBI 5
13/4 K/BB 12/9
1 SB 0

Reds Pitching Rankings

  • The Reds pitching staff is 19th in the league with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Reds have a 4.76 team ERA that ranks 25th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Reds allow the fourth-most home runs in baseball (181 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Cruz starts for the first time this season for the Reds.
  • The 33-year-old right-hander has appeared in relief 46 times this season.
  • In 46 games this season, he has compiled a 4.30 ERA and averages 12.7 strikeouts per nine innings while opposing batters are hitting .212 against him.
