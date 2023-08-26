Ketel Marte vs. Reds Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 26
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 8:25 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Ketel Marte -- .189 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the Cincinnati Reds, with Fernando Cruz on the mound, on August 26 at 8:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2 with an RBI) against the Reds.
Ketel Marte Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Saturday, August 26, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Reds Starter: Fernando Cruz
- TV Channel: ARID
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)
Ketel Marte At The Plate
- Marte leads Arizona in slugging percentage (.474) thanks to 46 extra-base hits.
- Among qualifying batters, he ranks 39th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 29th and he is 36th in slugging.
- Marte has had a hit in 85 of 120 games this season (70.8%), including multiple hits 33 times (27.5%).
- Looking at the 120 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in 19 of them (15.8%), and in 3.8% of his trips to the plate.
- Marte has an RBI in 41 of 120 games this year, with multiple RBI in 16 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- He has scored in 58 games this year (48.3%), including multiple runs in 18 games.
Ketel Marte Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|58
|GP
|61
|.296
|AVG
|.253
|.372
|OBP
|.338
|.475
|SLG
|.473
|21
|XBH
|25
|8
|HR
|12
|24
|RBI
|40
|38/26
|K/BB
|49/29
|3
|SB
|3
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Reds has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 19th in MLB.
- The Reds have the 25th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.76).
- The Reds surrender the fourth-most home runs in baseball (181 total, 1.4 per game).
- Cruz makes his first start of the season for the Reds.
- The 33-year-old right-hander pitched in relief in his last outing this season, one of 46 appearances so far.
- He has a 4.30 ERA and 12.7 strikeouts per nine innings while opponents are batting .212 against him over his 46 games this season.
