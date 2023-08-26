Lourdes Gurriel Jr. vs. Reds Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 26
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 8:25 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. -- 1-for-5 with a double in his last game -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Cincinnati Reds, with Fernando Cruz on the mound, on August 26 at 8:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-5) against the Reds.
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Saturday, August 26, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Reds Starter: Fernando Cruz
- TV Channel: ARID
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Looking to place a prop bet on Lourdes Gurriel Jr.? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. At The Plate
- Gurriel is batting .258 with 27 doubles, two triples, 19 home runs and 26 walks.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 70th, his on-base percentage ranks 113th, and he is 46th in the league in slugging.
- Gurriel enters this game on a six-game hitting streak. During his last outings, he's hitting .263.
- Gurriel has picked up a hit in 77 of 114 games this season, with multiple hits 26 times.
- He has hit a long ball in 18 games this season (15.8%), homering in 4.1% of his chances at the plate.
- In 42 games this season (36.8%), Gurriel has picked up an RBI, and in 15 of those games (13.2%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- He has scored in 36.0% of his games this season (41 of 114), with two or more runs eight times (7.0%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|57
|GP
|56
|.252
|AVG
|.263
|.310
|OBP
|.303
|.486
|SLG
|.438
|27
|XBH
|21
|10
|HR
|9
|35
|RBI
|31
|47/17
|K/BB
|33/9
|3
|SB
|1
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Reds has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 19th in the league.
- The Reds have a 4.76 team ERA that ranks 25th across all league pitching staffs.
- Reds pitchers combine to give up the fourth-most home runs in baseball (181 total, 1.4 per game).
- Cruz takes the mound for his first start of the season for the Reds.
- The 33-year-old righty came out of the bullpen in his most recent outing this season, one of 46 appearances so far.
- In 46 appearances this season, he has put up a 4.30 ERA and averages 12.7 strikeouts per nine innings while opposing batters are hitting .212 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.