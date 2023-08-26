Lourdes Gurriel Jr. -- 1-for-5 with a double in his last game -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Cincinnati Reds, with Fernando Cruz on the mound, on August 26 at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-5) against the Reds.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Saturday, August 26, 2023

Saturday, August 26, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Reds Starter: Fernando Cruz

Fernando Cruz TV Channel: ARID

ARID Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. At The Plate

Gurriel is batting .258 with 27 doubles, two triples, 19 home runs and 26 walks.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 70th, his on-base percentage ranks 113th, and he is 46th in the league in slugging.

Gurriel enters this game on a six-game hitting streak. During his last outings, he's hitting .263.

Gurriel has picked up a hit in 77 of 114 games this season, with multiple hits 26 times.

He has hit a long ball in 18 games this season (15.8%), homering in 4.1% of his chances at the plate.

In 42 games this season (36.8%), Gurriel has picked up an RBI, and in 15 of those games (13.2%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

He has scored in 36.0% of his games this season (41 of 114), with two or more runs eight times (7.0%).

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 57 GP 56 .252 AVG .263 .310 OBP .303 .486 SLG .438 27 XBH 21 10 HR 9 35 RBI 31 47/17 K/BB 33/9 3 SB 1

Reds Pitching Rankings