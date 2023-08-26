On Saturday, Tommy Pham (.535 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Fernando Cruz. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Reds.

Tommy Pham Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Saturday, August 26, 2023

Saturday, August 26, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Chase Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Reds Starter: Fernando Cruz

Fernando Cruz TV Channel: ARID

ARID Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Explore More About This Game

Tommy Pham At The Plate

Pham has 19 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs and 33 walks while batting .261.

Pham will look to extend his 15-game hitting streak. He's batting .227 in his last outings.

Pham has picked up a hit in 57.4% of his 94 games this season, with multiple hits in 21.3% of them.

He has gone deep in 12 games this season (12.8%), leaving the park in 3.8% of his plate appearances.

Pham has driven home a run in 35 games this season (37.2%), including more than one RBI in 11.7% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on four occasions..

He has scored in 28 of 94 games this year, and more than once 10 times.

Tommy Pham Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 10 .278 AVG .225 .316 OBP .273 .444 SLG .475 4 XBH 5 1 HR 2 10 RBI 7 7/1 K/BB 14/3 2 SB 2

