Yuka Saso is set to play in the 2023 CP Women’s Open at Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club in Vancouver, Canada, taking place from August 24-26.

Looking to place a bet on Saso at the CP Women’s Open this week? She's currently listed by bookmakers at +3300 to pick up the win this weekend. Read on for the betting odds and stats you can use before you make your picks.

Yuka Saso Insights

Over her last 18 rounds, Saso has shot better than par on 10 occasions, while also posting one bogey-free round and 14 rounds with a better-than-average score.

She has carded a top-five score three times and a top-10 score eight times in her last 18 rounds.

Saso has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in four of her last 18 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day nine times.

Saso has finished in the top 10 three times in her past five tournaments, and as high as the top five in two.

She has qualified for the weekend in four of her past five events.

Saso has finished with a score better than the tournament average in four of her past five events, including two finishes within three shots of the leader.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 23 21 -6 272 0 17 3 7 $1.8M

CP Women’s Open Insights and Stats

Saso last played this event in 2022, and she did not make the cut.

Measuring 6,685 yards, Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club is set up as a par 72 for this event. In the past year, tournaments on the Tour have averaged a longer distance of 7,010 yards .

The courses that Saso has played in the past year have had an average distance of 6,578 yards, while Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club will be 6,685 yards this week.

Saso's Last Time Out

Saso shot below average over the six par-3 holes at the AIG Women’s Open, with an average of 3.17 strokes to finish in the 31st percentile of the field.

She averaged 4.17 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 24) at the AIG Women’s Open, which placed her in the 49th percentile of the field.

Saso was better than 50% of the field at the AIG Women’s Open on par-5 holes, averaging 4.67 strokes per hole compared to the field average of 4.66.

Saso did not record a birdie on any of the six par-3s at the AIG Women’s Open (the field averaged 0.9).

On the six par-3s at the AIG Women’s Open, Saso recorded less bogeys or worse (one) than the field average (1.8).

Saso recorded fewer birdies or better (two) than the tournament average of 4.3 on the 24 par-4s at the AIG Women’s Open.

In that most recent tournament, Saso had a bogey or worse on six of 24 par-4s (the field averaged 8.8).

Saso finished the AIG Women’s Open with a birdie or better on three of six par-5s, less than the field average, 3.7.

On the six par-5s at the AIG Women’s Open, Saso had one bogey or worse, less than the field average of 1.1.

CP Women’s Open Time and Date Info

Date: August 24-26, 2023

August 24-26, 2023 Course: Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club

Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club Location: Vancouver, Canada

Vancouver, Canada Par: 72 / 6,685 yards

72 / 6,685 yards Saso Odds to Win: +3300 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

