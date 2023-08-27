The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Alek Thomas (.323 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Graham Ashcraft and the Cincinnati Reds at Chase Field, Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Reds.

Alek Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023

Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Stadium: Chase Field

Graham Ashcraft TV Channel: ARID

ARID Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Alek Thomas At The Plate

Thomas is batting .243 with 14 doubles, four triples, seven home runs and 14 walks.

Thomas has reached base via a hit in 44 games this year (of 85 played), and had multiple hits in 17 of those games.

He has hit a home run in 8.2% of his games this season, and 2.4% of his chances at the plate.

Thomas has driven home a run in 21 games this year (24.7%), including more than one RBI in 3.5% of his games.

He has scored at least once 31 times this season (36.5%), including eight games with multiple runs (9.4%).

Alek Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 41 GP 44 .274 AVG .216 .319 OBP .256 .460 SLG .351 13 XBH 12 3 HR 4 14 RBI 10 26/7 K/BB 39/7 2 SB 5

Reds Pitching Rankings