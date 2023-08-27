On Sunday, Christian Walker (.400 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 52 points above season-long percentage) and the Arizona Diamondbacks play the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Graham Ashcraft. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a triple and an RBI) in his last game against the Reds.

Christian Walker Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023

Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Stadium: Chase Field

Chase Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Reds Starter: Graham Ashcraft

TV Channel: ARID

ARID Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Christian Walker At The Plate

Walker leads Arizona in slugging percentage (.527) and total hits (128) this season.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks 43rd in batting average, 36th in on-base percentage, and eighth in slugging.

Walker has picked up a hit in 80 of 126 games this year, with multiple hits 36 times.

In 19.8% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 5.2% of his trips to the dish.

Walker has picked up an RBI in 52 games this season (41.3%), with two or more RBI in 19 of them (15.1%).

He has scored in 45.2% of his games this season (57 of 126), with two or more runs eight times (6.3%).

Christian Walker Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 62 GP 63 .275 AVG .269 .352 OBP .343 .546 SLG .508 33 XBH 30 14 HR 14 40 RBI 46 53/26 K/BB 52/27 3 SB 5

Reds Pitching Rankings