Corbin Carroll vs. Reds Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 27
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 5:31 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Corbin Carroll -- with a slugging percentage of .625 in his past 10 games, including one home run -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Cincinnati Reds, with Graham Ashcraft on the hill, on August 27 at 4:10 PM ET.
He collected two extra-base hits in his previous game (2-for-3 with a double and a triple) against the Reds.
Corbin Carroll Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Reds Starter: Graham Ashcraft
- TV Channel: ARID
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)
Looking to place a prop bet on Corbin Carroll? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Corbin Carroll At The Plate
- Carroll leads Arizona in OBP (.363) this season, fueled by 125 hits.
- He ranks 20th in batting average, 22nd in on base percentage, and 12th in slugging among the qualified hitters in MLB action.
- Carroll has had a hit in 81 of 123 games this year (65.9%), including multiple hits 35 times (28.5%).
- He has hit a long ball in 17.1% of his games this year, and 4.3% of his trips to the dish.
- Carroll has had at least one RBI in 35% of his games this season (43 of 123), with two or more RBI 16 times (13%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 54.5% of his games this year (67 of 123), with two or more runs 21 times (17.1%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Corbin Carroll Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|64
|GP
|59
|.273
|AVG
|.289
|.350
|OBP
|.376
|.511
|SLG
|.523
|27
|XBH
|27
|11
|HR
|11
|33
|RBI
|30
|49/24
|K/BB
|50/26
|14
|SB
|24
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Reds has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 19th in the league.
- The Reds have the 25th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.73).
- Reds pitchers combine to give up 182 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (fourth-most in the league).
- Ashcraft makes the start for the Reds, his 25th of the season. He is 7-8 with a 4.84 ERA and 100 strikeouts in 134 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Wednesday, the righty threw seven innings against the Los Angeles Angels, giving up three earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 25-year-old ranks 50th in ERA (4.84), 49th in WHIP (1.381), and 51st in K/9 (6.7) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.