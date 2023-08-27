How to Watch the Diamondbacks vs. Reds Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 27
Slade Cecconi and the Arizona Diamondbacks will hit the field against the Cincinnati Reds and starting pitcher Graham Ashcraft on Sunday at Chase Field.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!
Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Diamondbacks vs. Reds Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Sunday, August 27, 2023
- Time: 4:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: ARID
- Location: Phoenix, Arizona
- Venue: Chase Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Explore More About This Game
|Diamondbacks Injury Report
|Diamondbacks vs Reds Betting Trends & Stats
|Diamondbacks vs Reds Player Props
Diamondbacks Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Diamondbacks rank 20th in baseball with 142 home runs. They average 1.1 per game.
- Arizona ranks 12th in baseball with a .419 slugging percentage.
- The Diamondbacks have the 10th-best batting average in the majors (.254).
- Arizona is the 12th-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging 4.7 runs per game (617 total).
- The Diamondbacks' .324 on-base percentage is 13th in MLB.
- The Diamondbacks strike out 7.8 times per game to rank third in baseball.
- The pitching staff for Arizona has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 21st in the majors.
- Arizona has a 4.59 team ERA that ranks 22nd across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pitchers for the Diamondbacks combine for the 20th-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.334).
Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher
- Cecconi (0-0) takes the mound for the Diamondbacks to make his third start this season.
- The righty last appeared in relief on Tuesday, when he threw five innings against the Texas Rangers, allowing one earned run while giving up three hits.
Diamondbacks Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Diamondbacks Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/21/2023
|Rangers
|W 4-3
|Home
|Joe Mantiply
|Jordan Montgomery
|8/22/2023
|Rangers
|W 6-3
|Home
|Zac Gallen
|Jon Gray
|8/24/2023
|Reds
|W 3-2
|Home
|Merrill Kelly
|Brandon Williamson
|8/25/2023
|Reds
|W 10-8
|Home
|Brandon Pfaadt
|Hunter Greene
|8/26/2023
|Reds
|L 8-7
|Home
|Zach Davies
|Fernando Cruz
|8/27/2023
|Reds
|-
|Home
|Slade Cecconi
|Graham Ashcraft
|8/28/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Away
|Zac Gallen
|Bobby Miller
|8/29/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Away
|Merrill Kelly
|Clayton Kershaw
|8/30/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Away
|Brandon Pfaadt
|Lance Lynn
|9/1/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Home
|Zach Davies
|Cole Irvin
|9/2/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Home
|Slade Cecconi
|Kyle Bradish
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.