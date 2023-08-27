Slade Cecconi and the Arizona Diamondbacks will hit the field against the Cincinnati Reds and starting pitcher Graham Ashcraft on Sunday at Chase Field.

Diamondbacks vs. Reds Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, August 27, 2023

Sunday, August 27, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV Channel: ARID

ARID Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Diamondbacks Batting & Pitching Performance

The Diamondbacks rank 20th in baseball with 142 home runs. They average 1.1 per game.

Arizona ranks 12th in baseball with a .419 slugging percentage.

The Diamondbacks have the 10th-best batting average in the majors (.254).

Arizona is the 12th-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging 4.7 runs per game (617 total).

The Diamondbacks' .324 on-base percentage is 13th in MLB.

The Diamondbacks strike out 7.8 times per game to rank third in baseball.

The pitching staff for Arizona has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 21st in the majors.

Arizona has a 4.59 team ERA that ranks 22nd across all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Diamondbacks combine for the 20th-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.334).

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher

Cecconi (0-0) takes the mound for the Diamondbacks to make his third start this season.

The righty last appeared in relief on Tuesday, when he threw five innings against the Texas Rangers, allowing one earned run while giving up three hits.

Diamondbacks Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Diamondbacks Starter Opponent Starter 8/21/2023 Rangers W 4-3 Home Joe Mantiply Jordan Montgomery 8/22/2023 Rangers W 6-3 Home Zac Gallen Jon Gray 8/24/2023 Reds W 3-2 Home Merrill Kelly Brandon Williamson 8/25/2023 Reds W 10-8 Home Brandon Pfaadt Hunter Greene 8/26/2023 Reds L 8-7 Home Zach Davies Fernando Cruz 8/27/2023 Reds - Home Slade Cecconi Graham Ashcraft 8/28/2023 Dodgers - Away Zac Gallen Bobby Miller 8/29/2023 Dodgers - Away Merrill Kelly Clayton Kershaw 8/30/2023 Dodgers - Away Brandon Pfaadt Lance Lynn 9/1/2023 Orioles - Home Zach Davies Cole Irvin 9/2/2023 Orioles - Home Slade Cecconi Kyle Bradish

