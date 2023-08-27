The Arizona Diamondbacks (68-62) meet the Cincinnati Reds (68-63) on Sunday at Chase Field, at 4:10 PM ET.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Diamondbacks will send Slade Cecconi to the mound, while Graham Ashcraft (7-8) will get the nod for the Reds.

Diamondbacks vs. Reds Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, August 27, 2023

Sunday, August 27, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: ARID

ARID Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Chase Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Cecconi - ARI (0-0, 2.93 ERA) vs Ashcraft - CIN (7-8, 4.84 ERA)

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Slade Cecconi

The Diamondbacks' Cecconi will make his third start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched out of the bullpen on Tuesday, when he threw five innings, giving up one earned run while allowing three hits to the Texas Rangers.

He has pitched to a 2.93 ERA this season with 5.3 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 2.3 walks per nine across four games.

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Graham Ashcraft

Ashcraft makes the start for the Reds, his 25th of the season. He is 7-8 with a 4.84 ERA and 100 strikeouts over 134 2/3 innings pitched.

The righty's most recent appearance came on Wednesday against the Los Angeles Angels, when he tossed seven innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up five hits.

During 24 games this season, the 25-year-old has a 4.84 ERA and 6.7 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .263 to opposing hitters.

Ashcraft is trying to earn his sixth quality start in a row in this outing.

Ashcraft is trying for his 11th straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.6 innings per start.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in two of his 24 outings this season.

This season, the 25-year-old ranks 50th in ERA (4.84), 49th in WHIP (1.381), and 51st in K/9 (6.7) among qualifying pitchers.

