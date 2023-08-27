On Sunday, Gabriel Moreno (batting .378 in his past 10 games) and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Graham Ashcraft. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a triple and an RBI) in his last game against the Reds.

Gabriel Moreno Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Sunday, August 27, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Graham Ashcraft TV Channel: ARID

ARID Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Gabriel Moreno At The Plate

Moreno is hitting .286 with 13 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 17 walks.

In 59.5% of his 79 games this season, Moreno has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 23 multi-hit games.

He has hit a home run in five games this year (6.3%), leaving the park in 1.8% of his chances at the plate.

Moreno has an RBI in 27 of 79 games this season, with multiple RBI in five of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 21 of 79 games this season, and more than once 3 times.

Gabriel Moreno Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 43 GP 36 .318 AVG .252 .359 OBP .292 .379 SLG .425 7 XBH 12 0 HR 5 14 RBI 23 28/10 K/BB 29/7 3 SB 1

Reds Pitching Rankings