Gabriel Moreno vs. Reds Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 27
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 5:32 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Sunday, Gabriel Moreno (batting .378 in his past 10 games) and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Graham Ashcraft. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.
He had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a triple and an RBI) in his last game against the Reds.
Gabriel Moreno Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Reds Starter: Graham Ashcraft
- TV Channel: ARID
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Gabriel Moreno At The Plate
- Moreno is hitting .286 with 13 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 17 walks.
- In 59.5% of his 79 games this season, Moreno has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 23 multi-hit games.
- He has hit a home run in five games this year (6.3%), leaving the park in 1.8% of his chances at the plate.
- Moreno has an RBI in 27 of 79 games this season, with multiple RBI in five of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 21 of 79 games this season, and more than once 3 times.
Gabriel Moreno Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|43
|GP
|36
|.318
|AVG
|.252
|.359
|OBP
|.292
|.379
|SLG
|.425
|7
|XBH
|12
|0
|HR
|5
|14
|RBI
|23
|28/10
|K/BB
|29/7
|3
|SB
|1
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The Reds pitching staff is 19th in the league with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Reds have the 25th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.73).
- Reds pitchers combine to allow 182 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (fourth-most in the league).
- Ashcraft gets the start for the Reds, his 25th of the season. He is 7-8 with a 4.84 ERA and 100 strikeouts in 134 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last outing on Wednesday against the Los Angeles Angels, the righty tossed seven innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 25-year-old ranks 50th in ERA (4.84), 49th in WHIP (1.381), and 51st in K/9 (6.7) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
