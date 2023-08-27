Geraldo Perdomo vs. Reds Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 27
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 5:30 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Sunday, Geraldo Perdomo (.308 batting average in his past 10 games, with two doubles, five walks and four RBI) and the Arizona Diamondbacks play the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Graham Ashcraft. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) against the Reds.
Geraldo Perdomo Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Reds Starter: Graham Ashcraft
- TV Channel: ARID
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1200)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
Looking to place a prop bet on Geraldo Perdomo? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Geraldo Perdomo At The Plate
- Perdomo has 19 doubles, three triples, six home runs and 51 walks while hitting .273.
- Perdomo is batting .417 during his last games and is on a four-game hitting streak.
- In 56.1% of his games this season (60 of 107), Perdomo has picked up at least one hit, and in 27 of those games (25.2%) he recorded multiple hits.
- He has gone deep in 5.6% of his games in 2023 (six of 107), and 1.5% of his trips to the plate.
- In 28.0% of his games this year, Perdomo has tallied at least one RBI. In eight of those games (7.5%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 47 of 107 games this year, he has scored, and eight of those games included multiple runs.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Geraldo Perdomo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|53
|GP
|51
|.248
|AVG
|.297
|.357
|OBP
|.391
|.388
|SLG
|.418
|15
|XBH
|13
|3
|HR
|3
|19
|RBI
|23
|35/27
|K/BB
|29/24
|10
|SB
|6
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Reds has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 19th in the league.
- The Reds have the 25th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.73).
- Reds pitchers combine to surrender the fourth-most home runs in baseball (182 total, 1.4 per game).
- Ashcraft (7-8) gets the starting nod for the Reds in his 25th start of the season. He's put together a 4.84 ERA in 134 2/3 innings pitched, with 100 strikeouts.
- The righty last appeared on Wednesday against the Los Angeles Angels, when he went seven innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up five hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 25-year-old's 4.84 ERA ranks 50th, 1.381 WHIP ranks 49th, and 6.7 K/9 ranks 51st.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.