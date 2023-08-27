On Sunday, Geraldo Perdomo (.308 batting average in his past 10 games, with two doubles, five walks and four RBI) and the Arizona Diamondbacks play the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Graham Ashcraft. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) against the Reds.

Geraldo Perdomo Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023

Sunday, August 27, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Chase Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Reds Starter: Graham Ashcraft

Graham Ashcraft TV Channel: ARID

ARID Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1200)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1200) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Looking to place a prop bet on Geraldo Perdomo? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Geraldo Perdomo At The Plate

Perdomo has 19 doubles, three triples, six home runs and 51 walks while hitting .273.

Perdomo is batting .417 during his last games and is on a four-game hitting streak.

In 56.1% of his games this season (60 of 107), Perdomo has picked up at least one hit, and in 27 of those games (25.2%) he recorded multiple hits.

He has gone deep in 5.6% of his games in 2023 (six of 107), and 1.5% of his trips to the plate.

In 28.0% of his games this year, Perdomo has tallied at least one RBI. In eight of those games (7.5%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 47 of 107 games this year, he has scored, and eight of those games included multiple runs.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Geraldo Perdomo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 53 GP 51 .248 AVG .297 .357 OBP .391 .388 SLG .418 15 XBH 13 3 HR 3 19 RBI 23 35/27 K/BB 29/24 10 SB 6

Reds Pitching Rankings