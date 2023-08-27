Jace Peterson -- 0-for-5 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the Cincinnati Reds, with Graham Ashcraft on the hill, on August 27 at 4:10 PM ET.

He is looking to get back on track after he struck out four times in his most recent game against the Reds.

Jace Peterson Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023

Sunday, August 27, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Reds Starter: Graham Ashcraft

Graham Ashcraft TV Channel: ARID

ARID Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Jace Peterson At The Plate

Peterson has seven doubles, four triples, six home runs and 42 walks while hitting .215.

In 55 of 111 games this year (49.5%) Peterson has had a hit, and in 12 of those games he had more than one (10.8%).

He has hit a home run in 4.5% of his games in 2023, and 1.6% of his trips to the dish.

In 21 games this season (18.9%), Peterson has picked up an RBI, and in eight of those games (7.2%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored at least once 27 times this season (24.3%), including four games with multiple runs (3.6%).

Jace Peterson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 45 .200 AVG .262 .333 OBP .346 .400 SLG .369 2 XBH 8 0 HR 3 4 RBI 15 7/4 K/BB 36/16 0 SB 3

Reds Pitching Rankings