Jace Peterson vs. Reds Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 27
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 5:28 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Jace Peterson -- 0-for-5 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the Cincinnati Reds, with Graham Ashcraft on the hill, on August 27 at 4:10 PM ET.
He is looking to get back on track after he struck out four times in his most recent game against the Reds.
Jace Peterson Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Reds Starter: Graham Ashcraft
- TV Channel: ARID
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)
Discover More About This Game
Jace Peterson At The Plate
- Peterson has seven doubles, four triples, six home runs and 42 walks while hitting .215.
- In 55 of 111 games this year (49.5%) Peterson has had a hit, and in 12 of those games he had more than one (10.8%).
- He has hit a home run in 4.5% of his games in 2023, and 1.6% of his trips to the dish.
- In 21 games this season (18.9%), Peterson has picked up an RBI, and in eight of those games (7.2%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored at least once 27 times this season (24.3%), including four games with multiple runs (3.6%).
Jace Peterson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|45
|.200
|AVG
|.262
|.333
|OBP
|.346
|.400
|SLG
|.369
|2
|XBH
|8
|0
|HR
|3
|4
|RBI
|15
|7/4
|K/BB
|36/16
|0
|SB
|3
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Reds has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 19th in the league.
- The Reds' 4.73 team ERA ranks 25th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Reds allow the fourth-most home runs in baseball (182 total, 1.4 per game).
- Ashcraft makes the start for the Reds, his 25th of the season. He is 7-8 with a 4.84 ERA and 100 strikeouts in 134 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Wednesday, the righty tossed seven innings against the Los Angeles Angels, allowing three earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 25-year-old ranks 50th in ERA (4.84), 49th in WHIP (1.381), and 51st in K/9 (6.7).
