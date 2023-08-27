Lourdes Gurriel Jr. -- with a slugging percentage of .282 in his past 10 games (including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Cincinnati Reds, with Graham Ashcraft on the hill, on August 27 at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-5) against the Reds.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023

Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Reds Starter: Graham Ashcraft

Graham Ashcraft TV Channel: ARID

ARID Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. At The Plate

Gurriel has 27 doubles, two triples, 19 home runs and 26 walks while batting .255.

Among the qualifying batters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 77th, his on-base percentage ranks 119th, and he is 50th in the league in slugging.

Gurriel has gotten a hit in 77 of 115 games this year (67.0%), with multiple hits on 26 occasions (22.6%).

He has hit a home run in 15.7% of his games in 2023 (18 of 115), and 4% of his trips to the plate.

In 36.5% of his games this season, Gurriel has picked up at least one RBI. In 15 of those games (13.0%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

He has scored in 41 of 115 games this year, and more than once 8 times.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 58 GP 56 .247 AVG .263 .303 OBP .303 .474 SLG .438 27 XBH 21 10 HR 9 35 RBI 31 49/17 K/BB 33/9 3 SB 1

Reds Pitching Rankings