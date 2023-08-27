The Phoenix Mercury (9-24) will look to Brittney Griner (10th in WNBA, 17.9 points per game) to help defeat Arike Ogunbowale (fifth in league, 20.7) and the Dallas Wings (18-16) on Sunday, August 27, 2023 at Footprint Center, at 6:00 PM ET on NBA TV, AZFamily, and BSSWX.

Mercury vs. Wings Game Info

Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023

Sunday, August 27, 2023 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: NBA TV

NBA TV Arena: Footprint Center

Key Stats for Mercury vs. Wings

Phoenix's 76.7 points per game are 7.5 fewer points than the 84.2 Dallas allows.

Phoenix's 44.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 0.1 percentage points higher than Dallas has given up to its opponents (44.1%).

The Mercury have compiled a 7-7 straight-up record in games they shoot higher than 44.1% from the field.

Phoenix is knocking down 31.9% of its shots from deep, which is four percentage points fewer than the 35.9% Dallas' opponents are averaging on the season.

The Mercury have a 6-4 record when the team hits more than 35.9% of their three-point attempts.

Dallas averages 38.9 rebounds per game, outrebounding Phoenix by eight boards per contest.

Mercury Recent Performance

The Mercury are scoring 78.8 points per game in their previous 10 games, compared to their season average of 76.7.

Phoenix has performed worse defensively over its past 10 games, allowing 84.0 points per contest, 0.3 more points than its season average of 83.7.

The Mercury are sinking 7.4 threes per game with a 31.5% three-point percentage in their last 10 games, compared to their season averages of 6.9 and 31.9%.

Mercury Injuries