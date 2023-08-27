The Phoenix Mercury (9-24) will be trying to halt a four-game losing streak when hosting the Dallas Wings (18-16) on Sunday, August 27, 2023 at Footprint Center. It will air at 6:00 PM ET on NBA TV, AZFamily, and BSSWX.

The game has no set line.

Mercury vs. Wings Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, August 27, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Sunday, August 27, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona TV: NBA TV, AZFamily, and BSSWX

Mercury vs. Wings Score Prediction

Prediction: Wings 85 Mercury 80

Spread & Total Prediction for Mercury vs. Wings

Computer Predicted Spread: Dallas (-5) Computer Predicted Total: 165.8

Mercury vs. Wings Spread & Total Insights

Phoenix has beaten the spread 11 times in 32 games.

There have been 13 Phoenix's games (out of 32) that went over the total this year.

Mercury Performance Insights

The Mercury are putting up just 76.7 points per game (worst in WNBA), but they've played more consistently at the other end of the court, where they are surrendering 83.7 points per game (seventh-ranked).

Phoenix has struggled to collect rebounds this season, ranking worst in the league with 30.9 rebounds per game. It ranks fifth by allowing 33.9 boards per contest.

It's been a difficult stretch for the Mercury in terms of turnovers, as they are accumulating 15.2 turnovers per game (worst in WNBA) and forcing 12.4 turnovers per contest (third-worst).

The Mercury rank second-worst in the WNBA with a 31.9% shooting percentage from beyond the arc. Meanwhile, they are making 6.9 three-pointers per game (seventh-ranked in league).

The Mercury are giving up 7.5 treys per game (sixth-ranked in WNBA) this season, while allowing a 35.6% three-point percentage (eighth-ranked).

Of the shots attempted by Phoenix in 2023, 65.8% of them have been two-pointers (75.3% of the team's made baskets) and 34.2% have been threes (24.7%).

