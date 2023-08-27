The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Tommy Pham (.261 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 67 points below season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Graham Ashcraft and the Cincinnati Reds at Chase Field, Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-5) against the Reds.

Tommy Pham Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023

Sunday, August 27, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Reds Starter: Graham Ashcraft

Graham Ashcraft TV Channel: ARID

ARID Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Tommy Pham At The Plate

Pham is batting .256 with 19 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs and 33 walks.

Pham has picked up a hit in 54 of 95 games this season, with multiple hits 20 times.

He has gone deep in 12.6% of his games in 2023, and 3.7% of his trips to the dish.

In 36.8% of his games this year, Pham has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 11.6% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 29.5% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 10.5%.

Tommy Pham Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 38 .244 AVG .228 .279 OBP .310 .390 SLG .398 4 XBH 12 1 HR 4 10 RBI 17 10/1 K/BB 32/15 3 SB 7

Reds Pitching Rankings