As of August 28, the Arizona Cardinals' odds of winning the Super Bowl, +40000, are the worst in the NFL.

Cardinals Super Bowl Odds

  • Odds to Win the NFC West: +3000
  • Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +40000

Arizona Betting Insights

  • Arizona won eight games against the spread last season, failing to cover nine times.
  • Last season, 10 Cardinals games hit the over.
  • Arizona put up 323.5 yards per game offensively last year (22nd in ), and it allowed 348.9 yards per game (21st) on the other side of the ball.
  • Last year the Cardinals had three wins away from home, but only one at home.
  • When favored last season Arizona picked up only one win (1-2), while posting a 3-11 record as the underdog.
  • The Cardinals were 3-9 in the NFC, including 1-5 in the NFC West.

Cardinals Impact Players

Cardinals Player Futures

James Conner Offensive Player of the Year Odds
Budda Baker Defensive Player of the Year Odds
Marquise Brown Offensive Player of the Year Odds
Kyler Murray MVP Odds
Jamiu Bolaji Ojulari Defensive Rookie of the Year Odds
Clayton Tune Offensive Rookie of the Year Odds

2023-24 Cardinals NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds
1 September 10 @ Commanders - +8000
2 September 17 Giants - +6600
3 September 24 Cowboys - +1500
4 October 1 @ 49ers - +1000
5 October 8 Bengals - +1100
6 October 15 @ Rams - +8000
7 October 22 @ Seahawks - +3500
8 October 29 Ravens - +1800
9 November 5 @ Browns - +3500
10 November 12 Falcons - +8000
11 November 19 @ Texans - +20000
12 November 26 Rams - +8000
13 December 3 @ Steelers - +6000
BYE - - - -
15 December 17 49ers - +1000
16 December 24 @ Bears - +6000
17 December 31 @ Eagles - +800
18 January 7 Seahawks - +3500

