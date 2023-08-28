Christian Walker vs. Dodgers Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 28
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 6:26 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Christian Walker (.270 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no homers), take on starter Bobby Miller and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium, Monday at 10:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3 with an RBI) against the Reds.
Christian Walker Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Monday, August 28, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Dodgers Starter: Bobby Miller
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Christian Walker At The Plate
- Walker leads Arizona with 128 hits, batting .270 this season with 63 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualifying hitters, he ranks 45th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 38th and he is ninth in slugging.
- Walker has had a hit in 80 of 127 games this season (63.0%), including multiple hits 36 times (28.3%).
- He has gone deep in 19.7% of his games this season, and 5.2% of his chances at the plate.
- Walker has picked up an RBI in 53 games this season (41.7%), with more than one RBI in 19 of those contests (15.0%).
- He has scored a run in 57 games this year, with multiple runs eight times.
Christian Walker Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|63
|GP
|63
|.272
|AVG
|.269
|.347
|OBP
|.343
|.539
|SLG
|.508
|33
|XBH
|30
|14
|HR
|14
|41
|RBI
|46
|53/26
|K/BB
|52/27
|3
|SB
|5
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Dodgers has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 19th in the league.
- The Dodgers have the 17th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.24).
- Dodgers pitchers combine to rank 13th in baseball in home runs allowed (152 total, 1.2 per game).
- Miller (7-3 with a 3.86 ERA and 75 strikeouts in 81 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Dodgers, his 16th of the season.
- The right-hander last appeared on Tuesday against the Cleveland Guardians, when he went 6 1/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 24-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.86, with 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in 15 games this season. Opponents are batting .232 against him.
