Corbin Carroll -- batting .406 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Bobby Miller on the mound, on August 28 at 10:10 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he had two hits (going 2-for-3 with a triple) against the Reds.

Corbin Carroll Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Monday, August 28, 2023

Monday, August 28, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Dodgers Starter: Bobby Miller

Bobby Miller TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)

Corbin Carroll At The Plate

Carroll leads Arizona with an OBP of .366 this season while batting .283 with 51 walks and 95 runs scored.

Among qualifying batters, he ranks 15th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 19th and he is 11th in slugging.

Carroll has gotten a hit in 82 of 124 games this year (66.1%), with multiple hits on 36 occasions (29.0%).

He has homered in 21 games this season (16.9%), homering in 4.3% of his trips to the dish.

Carroll has had at least one RBI in 34.7% of his games this season (43 of 124), with more than one RBI 16 times (12.9%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 68 games this season (54.8%), including 22 multi-run games (17.7%).

Corbin Carroll Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 65 GP 59 .278 AVG .289 .356 OBP .376 .522 SLG .523 28 XBH 27 11 HR 11 33 RBI 30 50/25 K/BB 50/26 15 SB 24

Dodgers Pitching Rankings