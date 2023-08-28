Corbin Carroll vs. Dodgers Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 28
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 6:26 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Corbin Carroll -- batting .406 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Bobby Miller on the mound, on August 28 at 10:10 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he had two hits (going 2-for-3 with a triple) against the Reds.
Corbin Carroll Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Monday, August 28, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Dodgers Starter: Bobby Miller
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)
Explore More About This Game
Corbin Carroll At The Plate
- Carroll leads Arizona with an OBP of .366 this season while batting .283 with 51 walks and 95 runs scored.
- Among qualifying batters, he ranks 15th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 19th and he is 11th in slugging.
- Carroll has gotten a hit in 82 of 124 games this year (66.1%), with multiple hits on 36 occasions (29.0%).
- He has homered in 21 games this season (16.9%), homering in 4.3% of his trips to the dish.
- Carroll has had at least one RBI in 34.7% of his games this season (43 of 124), with more than one RBI 16 times (12.9%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 68 games this season (54.8%), including 22 multi-run games (17.7%).
Corbin Carroll Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|65
|GP
|59
|.278
|AVG
|.289
|.356
|OBP
|.376
|.522
|SLG
|.523
|28
|XBH
|27
|11
|HR
|11
|33
|RBI
|30
|50/25
|K/BB
|50/26
|15
|SB
|24
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The Dodgers pitching staff is 19th in MLB with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Dodgers have the 17th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.24).
- Dodgers pitchers combine to rank 13th in baseball in home runs given up (152 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Dodgers will send Miller (7-3) out for his 16th start of the season. He is 7-3 with a 3.86 ERA and 75 strikeouts through 81 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last outing on Tuesday against the Cleveland Guardians, the righty threw 6 1/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- In 15 games this season, the 24-year-old has an ERA of 3.86, with 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .232 against him.
