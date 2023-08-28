Monday's contest features the Los Angeles Dodgers (80-49) and the Arizona Diamondbacks (69-62) matching up at Dodger Stadium (on August 28) at 10:10 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 5-4 victory for the Dodgers.

The Dodgers will give the nod to Bobby Miller (7-3, 3.86 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 8 on the season, and the Diamondbacks will turn to Zac Gallen (14-5, 3.11 ERA).

Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, August 28, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET

Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California

How to Watch on TV: SportsNet LA

Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Dodgers 5, Diamondbacks 4.

Total Prediction for Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Diamondbacks Performance Insights

In five games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Diamondbacks have a record of 4-1.

When it comes to the over/under, Arizona and its opponents are 5-5-0 in its previous 10 games.

The Diamondbacks' previous 10 games have not had a spread posted by sportsbooks.

The Diamondbacks have come away with 32 wins in the 68 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, Arizona has been victorious 14 times in 32 chances when named as an underdog of at least +120 or longer on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Diamondbacks have a 45.5% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Averaging 4.7 runs per game (622 total), Arizona is the 12th-highest scoring team in baseball.

The Diamondbacks have pitched to a 4.57 ERA this season, which ranks 21st in baseball.

Diamondbacks Schedule