Zac Gallen gets the nod on the mound for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Los Angeles Dodgers and Mookie Betts on Monday at 10:10 PM ET.

The Dodgers are the favorite in this one, at -145, while the underdog Diamondbacks have +120 odds to upset. The matchup's total has been listed at 8.5 runs.

Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers Odds & Info

Date: Monday, August 28, 2023

Monday, August 28, 2023 Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Dodgers -145 +120 8.5 -115 -105 - - -

Diamondbacks Recent Betting Performance

In five games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Diamondbacks have posted a mark of 4-1.

When it comes to the total, the Diamondbacks and their foes are 5-5-0 in their previous 10 contests.

The Diamondbacks' previous 10 contests have not had a spread set by oddsmakers.

Diamondbacks Betting Records & Stats

The Diamondbacks have come away with 32 wins in the 68 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Arizona is 14-18 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +120 or more on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Diamondbacks have a 45.5% chance of walking away with the win.

Arizona and its opponents have gone over the total this season in 56 of its 131 opportunities.

The Diamondbacks have posted a record of 6-5-0 against the spread this season.

Diamondbacks Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 35-32 34-30 24-25 45-37 47-44 22-18

