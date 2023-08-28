Mookie Betts and Gabriel Moreno will look to continue their recent offensive production when the Los Angeles Dodgers and Arizona Diamondbacks hit the field at Dodger Stadium on Monday, at 10:10 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, August 28, 2023

Monday, August 28, 2023 Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Explore More About This Game

Diamondbacks Batting & Pitching Performance

The Diamondbacks have hit 143 homers this season, which ranks 20th in the league.

Arizona is 11th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .420 this season.

The Diamondbacks rank 11th in MLB with a .254 team batting average.

Arizona has scored 622 runs (4.7 per game) this season, which ranks 12th in MLB.

The Diamondbacks have an on-base percentage of .325 this season, which ranks 12th in the league.

The Diamondbacks are one of the most disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking third with an average of 7.8 strikeouts per game.

Arizona has an 8.5 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 21st in the majors.

Arizona has the 21st-ranked ERA (4.57) in the majors this season.

The Diamondbacks have a combined WHIP of 1.328 as a pitching staff, which ranks 19th in MLB.

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher

The Diamondbacks will hand the ball to Zac Gallen (14-5) for his 28th start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday, when he gave up one earned run and allowed seven hits in six innings against the Texas Rangers.

He's looking to extend his five-game quality start streak.

Gallen has pitched five or more innings in 17 straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has six appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 27 chances this season.

Diamondbacks Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Diamondbacks Starter Opponent Starter 8/22/2023 Rangers W 6-3 Home Zac Gallen Jon Gray 8/24/2023 Reds W 3-2 Home Merrill Kelly Brandon Williamson 8/25/2023 Reds W 10-8 Home Brandon Pfaadt Hunter Greene 8/26/2023 Reds L 8-7 Home Zach Davies Fernando Cruz 8/27/2023 Reds W 5-2 Home Slade Cecconi Graham Ashcraft 8/28/2023 Dodgers - Away Zac Gallen Bobby Miller 8/29/2023 Dodgers - Away Merrill Kelly Clayton Kershaw 8/30/2023 Dodgers - Away Brandon Pfaadt Lance Lynn 9/1/2023 Orioles - Home Zach Davies Cole Irvin 9/2/2023 Orioles - Home Slade Cecconi Kyle Bradish 9/3/2023 Orioles - Home Zac Gallen Jack Flaherty

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.