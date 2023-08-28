How to Watch the Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 28
Mookie Betts and Gabriel Moreno will look to continue their recent offensive production when the Los Angeles Dodgers and Arizona Diamondbacks hit the field at Dodger Stadium on Monday, at 10:10 PM ET.
Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Monday, August 28, 2023
- Time: 10:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Location: Los Angeles, California
- Venue: Dodger Stadium
Diamondbacks Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Diamondbacks have hit 143 homers this season, which ranks 20th in the league.
- Arizona is 11th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .420 this season.
- The Diamondbacks rank 11th in MLB with a .254 team batting average.
- Arizona has scored 622 runs (4.7 per game) this season, which ranks 12th in MLB.
- The Diamondbacks have an on-base percentage of .325 this season, which ranks 12th in the league.
- The Diamondbacks are one of the most disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking third with an average of 7.8 strikeouts per game.
- Arizona has an 8.5 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 21st in the majors.
- Arizona has the 21st-ranked ERA (4.57) in the majors this season.
- The Diamondbacks have a combined WHIP of 1.328 as a pitching staff, which ranks 19th in MLB.
Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Diamondbacks will hand the ball to Zac Gallen (14-5) for his 28th start of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday, when he gave up one earned run and allowed seven hits in six innings against the Texas Rangers.
- He's looking to extend his five-game quality start streak.
- Gallen has pitched five or more innings in 17 straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- He has six appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 27 chances this season.
Diamondbacks Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Diamondbacks Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/22/2023
|Rangers
|W 6-3
|Home
|Zac Gallen
|Jon Gray
|8/24/2023
|Reds
|W 3-2
|Home
|Merrill Kelly
|Brandon Williamson
|8/25/2023
|Reds
|W 10-8
|Home
|Brandon Pfaadt
|Hunter Greene
|8/26/2023
|Reds
|L 8-7
|Home
|Zach Davies
|Fernando Cruz
|8/27/2023
|Reds
|W 5-2
|Home
|Slade Cecconi
|Graham Ashcraft
|8/28/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Away
|Zac Gallen
|Bobby Miller
|8/29/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Away
|Merrill Kelly
|Clayton Kershaw
|8/30/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Away
|Brandon Pfaadt
|Lance Lynn
|9/1/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Home
|Zach Davies
|Cole Irvin
|9/2/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Home
|Slade Cecconi
|Kyle Bradish
|9/3/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Home
|Zac Gallen
|Jack Flaherty
