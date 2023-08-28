Bobby Miller will take the mound for the Los Angeles Dodgers (80-49) on Monday, August 28 versus the Arizona Diamondbacks (69-62), who will counter with Zac Gallen. The first pitch will be thrown at 10:10 PM ET at Dodger Stadium.

The Dodgers have been listed as -145 moneyline favorites in this matchup against the Diamondbacks (+120). The over/under for the contest has been set at 8.5 runs.

Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, August 28, 2023

Monday, August 28, 2023 Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Probable Pitchers: Miller - LAD (7-3, 3.86 ERA) vs Gallen - ARI (14-5, 3.11 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.

Looking to bet on the Diamondbacks versus Dodgers game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet, such as the Diamondbacks (+120) in this matchup, means that you think the Diamondbacks will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10, you'd get $22.00 back.

Plus, there are lots of other ways to bet, like player props (will Corbin Carroll hit a homer?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. For more details on the many different ways you can play, check out the BetMGM website and app.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Read More About This Game

Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers Betting Trends and Insights

The Dodgers have been favorites in 107 games this season and won 67 (62.6%) of those contests.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -145 or shorter, the Dodgers have a record of 48-26 (64.9%).

Los Angeles has a 59.2% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Dodgers have a 7-3 record from the 10 games they were favored on the moneyline over their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- Los Angeles and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total six times.

The Diamondbacks have been victorious in 32, or 47.1%, of the 68 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, the Diamondbacks have come away with a win 14 times in 32 chances when named as an underdog of at least +120 or longer on the moneyline.

The Diamondbacks have played as underdogs in five of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Arizona and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Ketel Marte 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+160) Corbin Carroll 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+195) Lourdes Gurriel Jr. 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+180) Tommy Pham 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+190) Christian Walker 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+175)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Diamondbacks Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +6000 13th 2nd Win NL West +20000 - 3rd

Think the Diamondbacks can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Arizona and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.