Player prop betting options for Mookie Betts, Corbin Carroll and others are available in the Los Angeles Dodgers-Arizona Diamondbacks matchup at Dodger Stadium on Monday, starting at 10:10 PM ET.

Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers Game Info

When: Monday, August 28, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET

Monday, August 28, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California

Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California How to Watch on TV: SportsNet LA

MLB Props Today: Arizona Diamondbacks

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Carroll Stats

Carroll has 127 hits with 25 doubles, eight triples, 22 home runs, 51 walks and 63 RBI. He's also stolen 39 bases.

He's slashing .283/.366/.522 so far this season.

Carroll Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Reds Aug. 27 2-for-3 2 0 0 4 1 vs. Reds Aug. 26 2-for-3 3 0 0 5 0 vs. Reds Aug. 25 0-for-2 1 0 0 0 1 vs. Reds Aug. 24 2-for-4 1 1 2 5 0 vs. Rangers Aug. 22 2-for-3 1 0 1 2 1

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Walker Stats

Christian Walker has 34 doubles, a triple, 28 home runs, 53 walks and 87 RBI (128 total hits). He's also swiped eight bases.

He has a slash line of .270/.345/.523 so far this season.

Walker Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Reds Aug. 27 0-for-3 0 0 1 0 0 vs. Reds Aug. 26 2-for-4 0 0 1 4 0 vs. Reds Aug. 25 1-for-3 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Reds Aug. 24 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Rangers Aug. 22 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0

MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Dodgers

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +290)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +290) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Betts Stats

Betts has 152 hits with 36 doubles, a triple, 35 home runs, 73 walks and 93 RBI. He's also stolen 10 bases.

He's slashing .315/.407/.611 on the season.

Betts hopes to build on a 15-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .550 with four doubles, four home runs, three walks and 12 RBI.

Betts Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Red Sox Aug. 27 3-for-5 2 1 3 6 0 at Red Sox Aug. 26 3-for-6 1 0 1 4 0 at Red Sox Aug. 25 1-for-4 2 0 0 2 0 at Guardians Aug. 24 2-for-3 1 0 1 2 0 at Guardians Aug. 24 5-for-5 1 0 2 6 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Freeman Stats

Freddie Freeman has recorded 177 hits with 51 doubles, two triples, 23 home runs and 59 walks. He has driven in 87 runs with 17 stolen bases.

He's slashed .345/.420/.587 so far this year.

Freeman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Red Sox Aug. 27 3-for-5 1 0 0 5 0 at Red Sox Aug. 26 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Red Sox Aug. 25 4-for-5 3 0 1 5 0 at Guardians Aug. 24 2-for-4 1 0 0 3 0 at Guardians Aug. 24 3-for-5 1 0 1 4 0

