The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Evan Longoria (.185 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Bobby Miller and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium, Monday at 10:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Reds.

Evan Longoria Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Monday, August 28, 2023

Game Day: Monday, August 28, 2023
Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Dodgers Starter: Bobby Miller

TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Evan Longoria At The Plate

Longoria is batting .237 with nine doubles, 11 home runs and 17 walks.

Longoria has picked up a hit in 29 of 57 games this year, with multiple hits nine times.

He has gone deep in 19.3% of his games in 2023 (11 of 57), and 5.8% of his trips to the plate.

Longoria has driven in a run in 18 games this season (31.6%), including five games with more than one RBI (8.8%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored a run in 21 games this year, with multiple runs three times.

Evan Longoria Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 28 GP 28 .271 AVG .202 .309 OBP .295 .565 SLG .405 11 XBH 9 7 HR 4 16 RBI 9 30/6 K/BB 30/11 0 SB 0

Dodgers Pitching Rankings