Gabriel Moreno vs. Dodgers Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 28
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 6:26 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Monday, Gabriel Moreno (.590 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Arizona Diamondbacks play the Los Angeles Dodgers, whose starting pitcher will be Bobby Miller. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Reds.
Gabriel Moreno Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Monday, August 28, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Dodgers Starter: Bobby Miller
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)
Gabriel Moreno At The Plate
- Moreno is batting .282 with 13 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 18 walks.
- Moreno has picked up a hit in 47 of 80 games this year, with multiple hits 23 times.
- He has gone deep in 6.3% of his games in 2023, and 1.7% of his trips to the dish.
- Moreno has had an RBI in 27 games this season (33.8%), including five multi-RBI outings (6.3%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 26.3% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (3.8%).
Gabriel Moreno Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|44
|GP
|36
|.311
|AVG
|.252
|.356
|OBP
|.292
|.370
|SLG
|.425
|7
|XBH
|12
|0
|HR
|5
|14
|RBI
|23
|30/11
|K/BB
|29/7
|3
|SB
|1
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Dodgers pitching staff ranks 19th in the league.
- The Dodgers have the 17th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.24).
- Dodgers pitchers combine to rank 13th in baseball in home runs given up (152 total, 1.2 per game).
- Miller (7-3 with a 3.86 ERA and 75 strikeouts in 81 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Dodgers, his 16th of the season.
- The righty last appeared on Tuesday against the Cleveland Guardians, when he went 6 1/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up six hits.
- In 15 games this season, the 24-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.86, with 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .232 against him.
