Geraldo Perdomo vs. Dodgers Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 28
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 6:27 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks and Geraldo Perdomo, who went 0-for-3 last time out, take on Bobby Miller and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium, Monday at 10:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Reds.
Geraldo Perdomo Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Monday, August 28, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Dodgers Starter: Bobby Miller
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Explore More About This Game
Geraldo Perdomo At The Plate
- Perdomo is hitting .270 with 19 doubles, three triples, six home runs and 51 walks.
- Perdomo has reached base via a hit in 60 games this year (of 108 played), and had multiple hits in 27 of those games.
- Looking at the 108 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in six of them (5.6%), and in 1.5% of his trips to the dish.
- Perdomo has an RBI in 30 of 108 games this season, with multiple RBI in eight of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 43.5% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had eight games with multiple runs (7.4%).
Geraldo Perdomo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|54
|GP
|51
|.244
|AVG
|.297
|.352
|OBP
|.391
|.381
|SLG
|.418
|15
|XBH
|13
|3
|HR
|3
|19
|RBI
|23
|37/27
|K/BB
|29/24
|10
|SB
|6
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Dodgers has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 19th in MLB.
- The Dodgers have a 4.24 team ERA that ranks 17th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Dodgers pitchers combine to rank 13th in baseball in home runs allowed (152 total, 1.2 per game).
- Miller (7-3) takes the mound for the Dodgers in his 16th start of the season. He's put together a 3.86 ERA in 81 2/3 innings pitched, with 75 strikeouts.
- The righty last pitched on Tuesday against the Cleveland Guardians, when he threw 6 1/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 24-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.86, with 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in 15 games this season. Opponents are batting .232 against him.
