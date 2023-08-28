The Arizona Diamondbacks and Geraldo Perdomo, who went 0-for-3 last time out, take on Bobby Miller and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium, Monday at 10:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Reds.

Geraldo Perdomo Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Monday, August 28, 2023

Monday, August 28, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Dodgers Starter: Bobby Miller

TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Geraldo Perdomo At The Plate

Perdomo is hitting .270 with 19 doubles, three triples, six home runs and 51 walks.

Perdomo has reached base via a hit in 60 games this year (of 108 played), and had multiple hits in 27 of those games.

Looking at the 108 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in six of them (5.6%), and in 1.5% of his trips to the dish.

Perdomo has an RBI in 30 of 108 games this season, with multiple RBI in eight of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 43.5% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had eight games with multiple runs (7.4%).

Geraldo Perdomo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 54 GP 51 .244 AVG .297 .352 OBP .391 .381 SLG .418 15 XBH 13 3 HR 3 19 RBI 23 37/27 K/BB 29/24 10 SB 6

Dodgers Pitching Rankings