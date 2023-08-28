The Arizona Diamondbacks and Jace Peterson, who went 0-for-5 last time out, take on Bobby Miller and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium, Monday at 10:10 PM ET.

He is looking to get back on track following he struck out four times in his most recent game against the Reds.

Jace Peterson Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -110)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)

Jace Peterson At The Plate

Peterson is batting .215 with seven doubles, four triples, six home runs and 42 walks.

In 49.5% of his games this season (55 of 111), Peterson has picked up at least one hit, and in 12 of those games (10.8%) he recorded multiple hits.

Looking at the 111 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in five of them (4.5%), and in 1.6% of his trips to the plate.

In 18.9% of his games this season, Peterson has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 7.2% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 24.3% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 3.6%.

Jace Peterson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 46 GP 9 .179 AVG .160 .280 OBP .250 .279 SLG .160 7 XBH 0 3 HR 0 13 RBI 2 41/20 K/BB 9/2 8 SB 2

