Jace Peterson vs. Dodgers Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 28
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 4:25 PM MST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks and Jace Peterson, who went 0-for-5 last time out, take on Bobby Miller and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium, Monday at 10:10 PM ET.
He is looking to get back on track following he struck out four times in his most recent game against the Reds.
Jace Peterson Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Monday, August 28, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Dodgers Starter: Bobby Miller
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)
Jace Peterson At The Plate
- Peterson is batting .215 with seven doubles, four triples, six home runs and 42 walks.
- In 49.5% of his games this season (55 of 111), Peterson has picked up at least one hit, and in 12 of those games (10.8%) he recorded multiple hits.
- Looking at the 111 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in five of them (4.5%), and in 1.6% of his trips to the plate.
- In 18.9% of his games this season, Peterson has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 7.2% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 24.3% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 3.6%.
Jace Peterson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|46
|GP
|9
|.179
|AVG
|.160
|.280
|OBP
|.250
|.279
|SLG
|.160
|7
|XBH
|0
|3
|HR
|0
|13
|RBI
|2
|41/20
|K/BB
|9/2
|8
|SB
|2
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The Dodgers pitching staff ranks 19th in the league with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Dodgers' 4.24 team ERA ranks 17th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Dodgers rank 13th in baseball in home runs surrendered (152 total, 1.2 per game).
- Miller (7-3) takes the mound for the Dodgers in his 16th start of the season. He has a 3.86 ERA in 81 2/3 innings pitched, with 75 strikeouts.
- His last appearance came on Tuesday against the Cleveland Guardians, when the righty tossed 6 1/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up six hits.
- In 15 games this season, the 24-year-old has an ERA of 3.86, with 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .232 against him.
