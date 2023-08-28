Lourdes Gurriel Jr. vs. Dodgers Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 28
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 6:26 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks and Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (.368 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starting pitcher Bobby Miller and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium, Monday at 10:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Reds.
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Monday, August 28, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Dodgers Starter: Bobby Miller
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. At The Plate
- Gurriel is hitting .256 with 27 doubles, two triples, 20 home runs and 27 walks.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 76th, his on-base percentage ranks 115th, and he is 44th in the league in slugging.
- Gurriel has picked up a hit in 67.2% of his 116 games this year, with more than one hit in 22.4% of them.
- In 16.4% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 4.2% of his trips to the dish.
- Gurriel has had an RBI in 43 games this year (37.1%), including 15 multi-RBI outings (12.9%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- In 36.2% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had eight games with multiple runs (6.9%).
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|59
|GP
|56
|.248
|AVG
|.263
|.307
|OBP
|.303
|.486
|SLG
|.438
|28
|XBH
|21
|11
|HR
|9
|36
|RBI
|31
|49/18
|K/BB
|33/9
|3
|SB
|1
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Dodgers has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 19th in MLB.
- The Dodgers have the 17th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.24).
- Dodgers pitchers combine to give up 152 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 13th in the league).
- The Dodgers are sending Miller (7-3) to the mound to make his 16th start of the season. He is 7-3 with a 3.86 ERA and 75 strikeouts through 81 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Tuesday against the Cleveland Guardians, the right-hander threw 6 1/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 24-year-old has an ERA of 3.86, with 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in 15 games this season. Opponents have a .232 batting average against him.
