The Arizona Diamondbacks and Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (.368 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starting pitcher Bobby Miller and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium, Monday at 10:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Reds.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Monday, August 28, 2023

Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Dodgers Starter: Bobby Miller

TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. At The Plate

Gurriel is hitting .256 with 27 doubles, two triples, 20 home runs and 27 walks.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 76th, his on-base percentage ranks 115th, and he is 44th in the league in slugging.

Gurriel has picked up a hit in 67.2% of his 116 games this year, with more than one hit in 22.4% of them.

In 16.4% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 4.2% of his trips to the dish.

Gurriel has had an RBI in 43 games this year (37.1%), including 15 multi-RBI outings (12.9%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

In 36.2% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had eight games with multiple runs (6.9%).

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 59 GP 56 .248 AVG .263 .307 OBP .303 .486 SLG .438 28 XBH 21 11 HR 9 36 RBI 31 49/18 K/BB 33/9 3 SB 1

Dodgers Pitching Rankings