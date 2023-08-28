Tommy Pham -- 2-for-3 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Bobby Miller on the mound, on August 28 at 10:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he had two hits (going 2-for-3) against the Reds.

Tommy Pham Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Monday, August 28, 2023

10:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Dodgers Starter: Bobby Miller

Bobby Miller TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Discover More About This Game

Tommy Pham At The Plate

Pham has 19 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs and 34 walks while batting .260.

In 55 of 96 games this season (57.3%) Pham has picked up a hit, and in 21 of those games he had more than one (21.9%).

Looking at the 96 games he has played this year, he's went deep in 12 of them (12.5%), and in 3.7% of his trips to the dish.

Pham has driven home a run in 35 games this season (36.5%), including more than one RBI in 11.5% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on four occasions..

He has scored in 29 games this season (30.2%), including 10 multi-run games (10.4%).

Tommy Pham Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 34 GP 10 .306 AVG .225 .385 OBP .273 .537 SLG .475 13 XBH 5 6 HR 2 17 RBI 7 24/14 K/BB 14/3 3 SB 2

Dodgers Pitching Rankings