On Tuesday, Christian Walker (.297 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero homers) and the Arizona Diamondbacks play the Los Angeles Dodgers, whose starting pitcher will be Clayton Kershaw. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Dodgers.

Christian Walker Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Tuesday, August 29, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Clayton Kershaw TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Christian Walker At The Plate

Walker leads Arizona with 129 hits, batting .270 this season with 63 extra-base hits.

Among qualifying batters in baseball, his batting average ranks 45th, his on-base percentage ranks 39th, and he is ninth in the league in slugging.

Walker has gotten a hit in 81 of 128 games this season (63.3%), with multiple hits on 36 occasions (28.1%).

In 25 games this season, he has homered (19.5%, and 5.1% of his trips to the dish).

Walker has driven in a run in 53 games this year (41.4%), including 19 games with more than one RBI (14.8%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in 10 contests.

In 45.3% of his games this season (58 of 128), he has scored, and in eight of those games (6.3%) he has scored more than once.

Christian Walker Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 63 GP 64 .272 AVG .268 .347 OBP .342 .539 SLG .504 33 XBH 30 14 HR 14 41 RBI 46 53/26 K/BB 52/27 3 SB 5

Dodgers Pitching Rankings