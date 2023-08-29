Christian Walker vs. Dodgers Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 29
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 5:24 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Tuesday, Christian Walker (.297 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero homers) and the Arizona Diamondbacks play the Los Angeles Dodgers, whose starting pitcher will be Clayton Kershaw. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Dodgers.
Christian Walker Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 29, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Dodgers Starter: Clayton Kershaw
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Explore More About This Game
Christian Walker At The Plate
- Walker leads Arizona with 129 hits, batting .270 this season with 63 extra-base hits.
- Among qualifying batters in baseball, his batting average ranks 45th, his on-base percentage ranks 39th, and he is ninth in the league in slugging.
- Walker has gotten a hit in 81 of 128 games this season (63.3%), with multiple hits on 36 occasions (28.1%).
- In 25 games this season, he has homered (19.5%, and 5.1% of his trips to the dish).
- Walker has driven in a run in 53 games this year (41.4%), including 19 games with more than one RBI (14.8%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in 10 contests.
- In 45.3% of his games this season (58 of 128), he has scored, and in eight of those games (6.3%) he has scored more than once.
Christian Walker Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|63
|GP
|64
|.272
|AVG
|.268
|.347
|OBP
|.342
|.539
|SLG
|.504
|33
|XBH
|30
|14
|HR
|14
|41
|RBI
|46
|53/26
|K/BB
|52/27
|3
|SB
|5
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The Dodgers pitching staff ranks 19th in MLB with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Dodgers have the 16th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.23).
- Dodgers pitchers combine to rank 14th in baseball in home runs surrendered (153 total, 1.2 per game).
- Kershaw (11-4 with a 2.52 ERA and 115 strikeouts in 107 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Dodgers, his 20th of the season.
- His last time out came on Thursday against the Cleveland Guardians, when the left-hander went two innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up just one hit.
- The 35-year-old has an ERA of 2.52, with 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in 19 games this season. Opponents have a .211 batting average against him.
