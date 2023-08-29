On Tuesday, Corbin Carroll (.475 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 112 points above season-long percentage) and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Los Angeles Dodgers, whose starting pitcher will be Clayton Kershaw. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Dodgers.

Corbin Carroll Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Tuesday, August 29, 2023

Tuesday, August 29, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Dodgers Starter: Clayton Kershaw

Clayton Kershaw TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Corbin Carroll At The Plate

Carroll has 127 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .363.

He ranks 21st in batting average, 22nd in on base percentage, and 12th in slugging among the qualifying hitters in MLB.

Carroll has had a hit in 82 of 125 games this season (65.6%), including multiple hits 36 times (28.8%).

He has homered in 16.8% of his games in 2023 (21 of 125), and 4.2% of his trips to the dish.

In 43 games this season (34.4%), Carroll has picked up an RBI, and in 16 of those games (12.8%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 54.4% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 17.6%.

Corbin Carroll Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 65 GP 60 .278 AVG .284 .356 OBP .370 .522 SLG .514 28 XBH 27 11 HR 11 33 RBI 30 50/25 K/BB 50/26 15 SB 24

Dodgers Pitching Rankings