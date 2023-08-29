Corbin Carroll vs. Dodgers Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 29
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 5:24 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Tuesday, Corbin Carroll (.475 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 112 points above season-long percentage) and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Los Angeles Dodgers, whose starting pitcher will be Clayton Kershaw. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Dodgers.
Corbin Carroll Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 29, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Dodgers Starter: Clayton Kershaw
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Read More About This Game
Corbin Carroll At The Plate
- Carroll has 127 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .363.
- He ranks 21st in batting average, 22nd in on base percentage, and 12th in slugging among the qualifying hitters in MLB.
- Carroll has had a hit in 82 of 125 games this season (65.6%), including multiple hits 36 times (28.8%).
- He has homered in 16.8% of his games in 2023 (21 of 125), and 4.2% of his trips to the dish.
- In 43 games this season (34.4%), Carroll has picked up an RBI, and in 16 of those games (12.8%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 54.4% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 17.6%.
Corbin Carroll Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|65
|GP
|60
|.278
|AVG
|.284
|.356
|OBP
|.370
|.522
|SLG
|.514
|28
|XBH
|27
|11
|HR
|11
|33
|RBI
|30
|50/25
|K/BB
|50/26
|15
|SB
|24
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The Dodgers pitching staff is 19th in MLB with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Dodgers' 4.23 team ERA ranks 16th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Dodgers pitchers combine to rank 14th in baseball in home runs allowed (153 total, 1.2 per game).
- Kershaw (11-4) takes the mound for the Dodgers in his 20th start of the season. He's put together a 2.52 ERA in 107 1/3 innings pitched, with 115 strikeouts.
- In his last outing on Thursday against the Cleveland Guardians, the left-hander threw two innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering one hit.
- The 35-year-old has an ERA of 2.52, with 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in 19 games this season. Opponents are hitting .211 against him.
