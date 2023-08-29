Tuesday's game features the Los Angeles Dodgers (81-49) and the Arizona Diamondbacks (69-63) clashing at Dodger Stadium (on August 29) at 10:10 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 5-3 win for the Dodgers.

The Dodgers will give the nod to Clayton Kershaw (11-4, 2.52 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 12 on the season, and the Diamondbacks will turn to Merrill Kelly (10-5, 3.10 ERA).

Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, August 29, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET

When: Tuesday, August 29, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET
Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California

How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Dodgers 5, Diamondbacks 3.

Total Prediction for Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers

Total Prediction: Under 8 runs

Read More About This Game

Diamondbacks Performance Insights

In five games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Diamondbacks have a record of 3-2.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Arizona and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on six occasions.

The Diamondbacks' previous 10 games have not had a spread posted by bookmakers.

The Diamondbacks have won in 32, or 46.4%, of the 69 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, Arizona has been victorious three times in seven chances when named as an underdog of at least +155 or worse on the moneyline.

The Diamondbacks have an implied victory probability of 39.2% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Arizona scores the 12th-most runs in baseball (626 total, 4.7 per game).

Diamondbacks pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.60 ERA this year, which ranks 22nd in MLB.

Diamondbacks Schedule