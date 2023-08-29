Freddie Freeman and Corbin Carroll will be among the stars on display when the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Arizona Diamondbacks on Tuesday at 10:10 PM ET, at Dodger Stadium.

Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, August 29, 2023

Tuesday, August 29, 2023 Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Explore More About This Game

Diamondbacks Batting & Pitching Performance

The Diamondbacks' 144 home runs rank 20th in Major League Baseball.

Fueled by 411 extra-base hits, Arizona ranks 12th in MLB with a .420 slugging percentage this season.

The Diamondbacks rank 11th in MLB with a .254 team batting average.

Arizona has scored 626 runs (4.7 per game) this season, which ranks 12th in MLB.

The Diamondbacks have an on-base percentage of .324 this season, which ranks 14th in the league.

The Diamondbacks are one of the most disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking third with an average of 7.8 strikeouts per game.

Arizona strikes out 8.4 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 22nd in MLB.

Arizona has the 22nd-ranked ERA (4.60) in the majors this season.

The Diamondbacks have a combined WHIP of 1.333 as a pitching staff, which ranks 19th in MLB.

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher

The Diamondbacks will send Merrill Kelly (10-5) to the mound for his 24th start this season.

The right-hander did not allow a run in seven innings pitched on Friday in his last outing, a matchup with the Cincinnati Reds.

He has 15 quality starts in 23 chances this season.

Kelly will look to pitch five or more innings for the 23rd start in a row.

He has finished three appearances without allowing an earned run in 23 chances this season.

Diamondbacks Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Diamondbacks Starter Opponent Starter 8/24/2023 Reds W 3-2 Home Merrill Kelly Brandon Williamson 8/25/2023 Reds W 10-8 Home Brandon Pfaadt Hunter Greene 8/26/2023 Reds L 8-7 Home Zach Davies Fernando Cruz 8/27/2023 Reds W 5-2 Home Slade Cecconi Graham Ashcraft 8/28/2023 Dodgers L 7-4 Away Zac Gallen Bobby Miller 8/29/2023 Dodgers - Away Merrill Kelly Clayton Kershaw 8/30/2023 Dodgers - Away Brandon Pfaadt Lance Lynn 9/1/2023 Orioles - Home Zach Davies Cole Irvin 9/2/2023 Orioles - Home Slade Cecconi Kyle Bradish 9/3/2023 Orioles - Home Zac Gallen Jack Flaherty 9/4/2023 Rockies - Home Merrill Kelly Peter Lambert

