Gabriel Moreno vs. Dodgers Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 29
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 5:24 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Gabriel Moreno and his .381 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (53 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the Los Angeles Dodgers and Clayton Kershaw on August 29 at 10:10 PM ET.
In his previous game, he racked up two extra-base hits (2-for-4 with a double, a home run and three RBI) against the Dodgers.
Gabriel Moreno Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 29, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Dodgers Starter: Clayton Kershaw
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Explore More About This Game
Gabriel Moreno At The Plate
- Moreno is batting .286 with 14 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 18 walks.
- In 59.3% of his games this year (48 of 81), Moreno has picked up at least one hit, and in 24 of those games (29.6%) he recorded multiple hits.
- He has hit a long ball in 7.4% of his games in 2023 (six of 81), and 2.1% of his trips to the dish.
- In 34.6% of his games this season, Moreno has picked up at least one RBI. In six of those games (7.4%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- In 27.2% of his games this year (22 of 81), he has scored, and in three of those games (3.7%) he has scored more than once.
Gabriel Moreno Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|44
|GP
|37
|.311
|AVG
|.260
|.356
|OBP
|.298
|.370
|SLG
|.458
|7
|XBH
|14
|0
|HR
|6
|14
|RBI
|26
|30/11
|K/BB
|30/7
|3
|SB
|1
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The Dodgers pitching staff is 19th in the league with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Dodgers have the 16th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.23).
- Dodgers pitchers combine to rank 14th in baseball in home runs given up (153 total, 1.2 per game).
- Kershaw gets the start for the Dodgers, his 20th of the season. He is 11-4 with a 2.52 ERA and 115 strikeouts in 107 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Thursday against the Cleveland Guardians, the left-hander tossed two innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering one hit.
- In 19 games this season, the 35-year-old has amassed an ERA of 2.52, with 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .211 against him.
