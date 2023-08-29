Lourdes Gurriel Jr. vs. Dodgers Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 29
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 5:23 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks and Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (.378 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium, Tuesday at 10:10 PM ET.
In his last game, he went 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI against the Dodgers.
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 29, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Dodgers Starter: Clayton Kershaw
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Explore More About This Game
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. At The Plate
- Gurriel has 28 doubles, two triples, 20 home runs and 27 walks while hitting .256.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks 76th in batting average, 118th in on-base percentage, and 45th in slugging.
- In 79 of 117 games this season (67.5%) Gurriel has had a hit, and in 26 of those games he had more than one (22.2%).
- He has hit a long ball in 16.2% of his games in 2023, and 4.2% of his trips to the dish.
- In 44 games this year (37.6%), Gurriel has picked up an RBI, and in 15 of those games (12.8%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- He has scored at least once 43 times this year (36.8%), including eight games with multiple runs (6.8%).
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|59
|GP
|57
|.248
|AVG
|.263
|.307
|OBP
|.302
|.486
|SLG
|.439
|28
|XBH
|22
|11
|HR
|9
|36
|RBI
|32
|49/18
|K/BB
|34/9
|3
|SB
|1
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Dodgers has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 19th in MLB.
- The Dodgers have a 4.23 team ERA that ranks 16th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Dodgers rank 14th in baseball in home runs allowed (153 total, 1.2 per game).
- Kershaw (11-4) takes the mound for the Dodgers in his 20th start of the season. He's put together a 2.52 ERA in 107 1/3 innings pitched, with 115 strikeouts.
- In his last time out on Thursday, the left-hander threw two innings against the Cleveland Guardians, giving up one earned run while surrendering one hit.
- The 35-year-old has amassed an ERA of 2.52, with 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in 19 games this season. Opponents are batting .211 against him.
