The Atlanta Dream (16-19) bring a three-game losing streak into a home matchup with the Phoenix Mercury (9-25), who have dropped five straight. It tips at 7:00 PM ET (on CBS Sports Network, AZFamily, and BSSE) on Tuesday, August 29, 2023.

Mercury vs. Dream Game Info

Game Day: Tuesday, August 29, 2023

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

TV: CBS Sports Network

Arena: Gateway Center Arena

Gateway Center Arena Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Key Stats for Mercury vs. Dream

Phoenix averages 7.9 fewer points per game (76.6) than Atlanta give up (84.5).

Phoenix's 44.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 1.6 percentage points higher than Atlanta has allowed to its opponents (42.8%).

The Mercury have put together a 7-11 straight-up record in games they shoot over 42.8% from the field.

Phoenix's three-point shooting percentage this season (31.6%) is just 1.7 percentage points lower than opponents of Atlanta are averaging (33.3%).

The Mercury are 6-4 in games when the team makes more than 33.3% of their three-point attempts.

Atlanta and Phoenix rebound at about the same rate, with Atlanta averaging 4.9 more rebounds per game.

Mercury Recent Performance

The Mercury are putting up 77.7 points per game in their past 10 games, which is 1.1 more than their average for the season (76.6).

In its past 10 games, Phoenix is sinking 6.4 treys per game, 0.4 fewer threes than its season average (6.8). It also has a lower three-point percentage over its previous 10 contests (28.7%) compared to its season average (31.6%).

