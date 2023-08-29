Nick Ahmed vs. Dodgers Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 29
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 5:23 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Tuesday, Nick Ahmed (on the back of going 0-for-1) and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Los Angeles Dodgers, whose starting pitcher will be Clayton Kershaw. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Dodgers.
Nick Ahmed Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 29, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Dodgers Starter: Clayton Kershaw
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)
Nick Ahmed At The Plate
- Ahmed is batting .223 with 10 doubles, a triple, two home runs and 10 walks.
- In 32 of 63 games this season (50.8%) Ahmed has had a hit, and in eight of those games he had more than one (12.7%).
- In 63 games played this year, he has hit a homer in just two of them.
- Ahmed has driven home a run in 11 games this season (17.5%), including more than one RBI in 7.9% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..
- He has scored at least once 13 times this year (20.6%), including one multi-run game.
Nick Ahmed Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|30
|GP
|32
|.256
|AVG
|.194
|.319
|OBP
|.210
|.337
|SLG
|.306
|5
|XBH
|8
|1
|HR
|1
|6
|RBI
|11
|17/8
|K/BB
|30/2
|3
|SB
|2
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The Dodgers pitching staff is 19th in the league with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Dodgers have the 16th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.23).
- Dodgers pitchers combine to rank 14th in baseball in home runs surrendered (153 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Dodgers are sending Kershaw (11-4) to the mound for his 20th start of the season. He is 11-4 with a 2.52 ERA and 115 strikeouts in 107 1/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance was on Thursday against the Cleveland Guardians, when the lefty tossed two innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up just one hit.
- In 19 games this season, the 35-year-old has amassed an ERA of 2.52, with 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .211 against him.
